Nigerian business development firm HYBR has partnered Netherlands-based leadership programme THNK to host the second series of the Young Enterprise ScaleUp (YES) bootcamp in four African cities this June.

YES focuses on the scale-up category of young businesses – defining them as those “designed to scale from the very start”.

The initiative is underpinned by THNK research conducted alongside Deloitte, which suggests the 0.5 per cent of startups to successfully scale operate with this in mind from the start.

The series of two-day bootcamps will support a total of 120 scale-ups across Lagos, Nairobi, Johannesburg and Cape Town.

The free bootcamps aim to help early-stage entrepreneurs to design their businesses for scale by teaching practical skills, exploring tech industry trends, and hearing presentations from successful entrepreneurs.

“We are delighted to leverage our creative leadership curriculum– especially the venture design framework which is used by thousands of practitioners in over 50 countries– to empower Africa’s emerging business leaders to construct their ventures for scale,” said Femke Bartels, the global managing director of THNK School of Creative Leadership.

“In our bold pursuit to help create more scale-ups in Africa, we have designed YES Programme in partnership with THNK School of Creative Leadership. Since June 2016, we have been piloting our services to ventures to validate what works and what does not work in our local environment,” said Charles Ojei, chief executive officer (CEO) of HYBR.

Participation in the bootcamps is free. Applications are open here, until March 30.