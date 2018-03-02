100 startups selected to pitch at Nairobi Innovation Week

A total of 100 Kenyan startups have been selected to pitch at the latest edition of Nairobi Innovation Week.

The Nairobi Innovation Week is an annual event convened by the University of Nairobi, with the fourth edition taking place next week and expecting more than 4,000 delegates.

After receiving over 350 entries applications, 100 startups have now been selected to pitch at the event. The full list is available here.

The selected startups are in the fields of agriculture and food security, health and life sciences, education and employability, manufacturing and processing, cleantech and renewable energy, e-commerce and business services, fintech, and entertainment and lifestyle.

The pitching sessions are one of a number of startup-focused initiatives taking place over the course of the week, with the African Development Bank (AfDB) running its High 5s Startup Challenge and Villgro Kenya offering a KES1 million (US$10,000) prize to the top healthcare innovation at the March event.