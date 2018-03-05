5 startups to compete for Africa CEO Forum award

Five African tech startups are going head-to-head to win the title of “Most Promising Company of the Year” at the Africa CEO Forum in Abidjan, Ivory Coast next week.

The sixth edition of the Africa CEO Forum will feature its annual awards ceremony on Monday, March 26, which recognise the leaders, companies and investors whose strategies and performance have contributed most to the momentum of Africa’s growth over the past year.

There are seven awards, ranging from “African Company of the Year” to “Private Equity Investor of the Year”, with this year’s edition featuring the “Most Promising Company of the Year” award for the first time, turning the spotlight on the continent’s startups.

To win this award, five African tech startups will present their projects to a jury comprising specialist investors such as the International Finance Corporation (IFC), TLcom and Omidyar Network.

The five startups are Morocco’s Omniup, which offers free Wi-Fi access once an advertisement has been viewed; Senegal’s InTouch, which has developed a mobile money platform; Kenya’s Twiga Foods, which connects farmers and vendors for the sale of fresh produce; Kenya’s Africa’sTalking, which offers communication services; and Nigeria’s Thrive Agric, which offers technological solutions to improve agricultural yields.