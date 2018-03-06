6 Zimbabwean startups get funding from POTRAZ

Six Zimbabwean startups have received funding from the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) as part of the country’s ICT Innovation Drive.

The ICT Innovation Drive was launched last week, aimed at backing innovative Zimbabwean startups and making their services available on platforms run by mobile operators Telecel, NetOne and Econet.

The three mobile operators will make the solutions available to their customers, while they are also contributing around one per cent of their revenues into the project.

A total of 188 applications were received for the drive, with six startups eventually chosen. They are school management software Redpen, agri-tech startup Shift Organic Technologies, e-learning platform NatiV Project, online music store Oyos, deaf communication platform Purple Signs, and e-health startup Afrimom.