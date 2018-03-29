Africa Tech Summit London to take place in May

The third edition of Africa Tech Summit London will take place on May 16, connecting African tech leaders with global investors and business opportunities.

Africa Tech Summit London delivers a cross-sectional view of technology advances and opportunities from across the continent, via an array of keynotes, fireside chats, panels and breakout sessions from tech leaders, corporates, entrepreneurs and investors.

Over 30 expert speakers from the likes of MTN, Ecobank, Iroko, Uprise Africa and Yego Moto will join leading investors, startups and media. Over 250 delegates will uncover insights from Africa’s mobile, investment, fintech, innovation, media and entertainment landscapes.

“Building on Africa Tech Summit Kigali earlier this year, the annual London summit aims to connect African tech leaders with international opportunities to drive business and investment forward,” said Andrew Fassnidge, founder of Africa Tech Summit London.

“We are delighted to welcome back leading innovators, global investors, banks and mobile network operators from across Africa to connect in London, while also providing a platform for African ventures who want to expand globally.”