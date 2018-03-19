Applications open for African Entrepreneurship Award

BMCE Bank of Africa has opened applications for the fourth edition of the African Entrepreneurship Award (ACE), which offers US$1 million in funding to African entrepreneurs with scalable and sustainable businesses sports and innovation.

The ACE was launched in 2014, aimed at encouraging entrepreneurship across borders in Africa by rewarding talent and technology, and in the last few years has backed 33 winners to launch or scale their businesses.

Applications are open until April 30 to entrepreneurs from any African country, with finalists to be flown to Morocco for a bootcamp. They will then pitch in front of a jury for the chance to win US$1 million.