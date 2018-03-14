Applications open for Egyptian startup programme

Applications have opened for the InnoEgypt startup programme, which provides selected companies with office space, training, mentoring and seed funding of up to EGP250,000 (US$14,000).

InnoEgypt is a EuropeAID-funded project aimed at fostering the transformation towards a sustainable innovation-based economy in Egypt via intensifying the existence, sustainability and impact of young entrepreneurial startups.

Applications are now open for the programme, which is looking for ambitious entrepreneurs suffering from lack of funds and high market competition. Applicants must have a ready business plan and prototype.

Selected startups will gain access to seed funding of EGP250,000 (US$14,000), co-working space, capacity building training sessions, mentorship and networking opportunities, and will gain the chance to attend international conferences and relevant exhibitions in the Middle East and Europe.

Startups in the ICT sector, as well as agro-food, construction and building materials, energy, water, recycling, garments, textiles and handicrafts.