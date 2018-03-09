Applications open for HiiL Innovating Justice Challenge

The Hague Institute for Innovation of Law (HiiL) has opened Applications for the Innovating Justice Challenge 2018, which is looking for products and ideas that can improve access to justice for people around the world.

Now in its seventh year, the HiiL Innovating Justice Challenge is open to justice innovators from all backgrounds.

Through the challenge, HiiL seeks out and supports those who are working on solutions to help people prevent or resolve their most pressing justice need. HiiL supports entrepreneurs in the justice sector through seed funding, a tailored business acceleration process and access to an international network of potential investors.

“We define pressing justice problems on the basis of research and data that demonstrate the legal needs of people,” said HiiL founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Dr Sam Muller. “This means we search for innovations that create rights awareness, provide access to legal services or dispute resolution and improve efficiency and transparency in existing justice policies.”

The challenge is in three parts. The best innovations received through the challenge will be invited to pitch to a panel of judges at HiiL’s annual Southern Africa Boostcamp, which will take place as part of the Leaderex convention in Sandton on September 4.

Following that, the most promising Boostcamp participants will be taken to The Hague in order to participate in the HiiL Justice Entrepreneur School, an intensive week-long programme of specialist business training and technical advice.

Selected innovations will then take part in the HiiL Justice Accelerator programme, which runs for between three months and one year depending on the innovator’s needs.

Applications are open here until May 30, with anyone keen to enter encouraged to attend HiiL’s local launch event at the Tshimologong Precinct in Johannesburg on March 13.