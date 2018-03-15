Applications open for SA FemBioBiz Acceleration Programme

The Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) has partnered the NEPAD Southern Africa Network for Biosciences (SANBio) to implement the second season of the FemBioBiz Acceleration Programme in South Africa.

AWIEF and SANBio will roll out FemBioBiz in a total of eight southern African countries, namely Botswana, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

“Coming together with SANBio to run FemBioBiz II in South Africa is an exciting opportunity for AWIEF to ignite change and promote bio-entrepreneurship with impact not only on women in the biosciences sector but the entire South African economy,” said AWIEF founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Irene Ochem.

BioFISA II programme manager Zvikomborero Tangawamira said the programme had been created to develop leadership, technological and business skills in female-owned businesses in the SADC region to support deal-making and business acceleration in the biosciences arena.

“This programme creates a platform for peer learning and will empower women to lead in health and nutrition through science and technology,” she said.

The call for applications for FemBioBiz II is open until April 20.