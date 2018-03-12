Applications open to Anzisha Prize

Applications are open to the annual Anzisha Prize for Africa’s next generation of entrepreneurial leaders, with this year’s edition to feature a pan-African tour of talks presented by young entrepreneurs.

Hosted by the African Leadership Academy (ALA) in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, the Anzisha Prize celebrates Africa’s most innovative social and business entrepreneurs under the age of 22.

The grand prize winner takes home US$25,000, the first runner-up receives US$15,000 and the second runner-up is given US$12,500 – in addition to business consulting support, and access to networks.

Applications are now open to the 2018 edition of the annual contest; with the prize open to any African national between the ages of 15 and 22, who has founded or co-founded a currently operational social venture or for-profit business in any sector in Africa.

A key judging criteria is the commitment by applicants to grow their venture into a job-creation engine that contributes to their community.

This year’s prize also sees the launch of the Anzisha Prize Tour – a series of talks by Africa’s youngest entrepreneurs, on their business lessons learned. Talks will be held across the continent, including in South Africa, Zambia, Ghana, Ivory Coast and Cameroon. Those interested in speaking at or attending the tours should contact the Anzisha Prize team.

“The Anzisha Prize has been running for more than five years and we are at a stage where we can showcase the success of very young entrepreneurs so they can serve as relatable and reachable examples to their peers,” said Melissa Mbazo, programmes manager for Anzisha Prize.

“A key goal for the Anzisha Prize is to celebrate the power of youth-led businesses in Africa to create jobs and viable livelihoods. Identifying and telling the stories of successful, relevant and young African entrepreneurs will inspire youth across the African continent.”

Applications to the prize are open here, until March 31.