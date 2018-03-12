Casablanca to host Afrikonnect event later this month

The Moroccan city of Casablanca will host its first Afrikonnect event on March 22-23, bringing together startups, investors and corporates.

The two-day event, which is organised by Moroccan NGO StartupYourLife and VC firms Outlierz Ventures and LaFactory, aims to facilitate connections for African startups and assist them in scaling.

Over 200 business operators from across the continent and the Middle East are expected to attend the event.

“We are proud to announce the first edition of Afrikonnect. This event sees itself as a platform for collaboration to connect major African groups and startups on the one hand, and public and private key actors of the region’s and the continent’s ecosystems on the other hand,” said Kenza Lahlou, co-founder of StartupYourLife and managing partner of Outlierz Ventures.

“It is now time for startups and large groups to work hand-in-hand to co-innovate, reveal the future success stories of the continent, and provide large companies with the talents of new entrepreneurs to help reinvent their own industries.”