CiTi opens applications for female entrepreneurship programme

The Cape IT Initiative (CiTi) and the City of Cape Town have partnered to open applications or the Top Tech Tools for Women In Business (TTTWIB) programme, which will give female entrepreneurs access to workshops and mentors, and the chance to enhance their practical business skills.

The Women in Business programme provides a platform for women to network and share, as well as learn vital tech skills to grow their businesses. The 10-week programme begins at the start of April, and feature weekly sessions.

It will cover topics such as developing a tech strategy, project management, financial strategy, trends and IT tools, and digital marketing, and is looking for founders running businesses at least one year old that want to implement a tech strategy or use existing tech more effectively.

Applications are open here until March 16.