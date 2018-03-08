DoviLearn.com online learning platform goes free for users

Nigeria’s leading e-learning operator DoviLearn says it has started delivering most of its online courses free for users.

DoviLearn.com is an online learning portal operated in Nigeria by Dovichi Services, a startup founded by Okeke Vincent Chidozie. Since inception, it has served over 25, 000 users, according to the founder.

The e-learning platform helps people in the country to take online classes on their courses of interest within the portal. According to Vincent, it was founded with the sole aim of making online education more accessible to people in his country, and they are currently concluding plans to extend services to other Africa countries starting from South Africa.

In a press release by the organisation, they stated that they will be making a slight twist to their business model by making most of their online courses go for free.

Which means users can now take any course on Dovilearn completely for free, but to gain a certificate of training completion, they will have to pay a small fee for it, which costs about US$10. It is totally optional for users, as they can take their online classes and enrol for as many online courses they wish – totally free, without a compulsory need to get a certificate of training completion.

DoviLearn delivers quality online courses across various fields which includes both professional and soft skills. Users can take these classes using their smartphones, tablets or PCs. The whole process is completely automated, with a fast Learning Management System (LMS), Vincent said.

He also disclosed that they will welcome government, NGOs and businesses interested in sponsoring creation of more free courses on the portal in order to increase the access to quality online education in the country, and African in general.

“With sponsorship from interested parties for creation of more online free courses, we can guarantee more value adding content to be published on the portal, based on users’ popular demands. At the moment, we are doing our best to populate our platform with quality soft skills & business-related courses which will champion the entrepreneurial movements in the country. We believe that if people are skilled, they can venture into anything and everything. For instance, we are getting popular demands for courses on various kinds of farming businesses, and other business-related courses like Juice Production and Business Management, Soap Production, and so on. We hope to have these courses soon,” he said.

It should also be recalled that in 2015, Ventures Africa listed DoviLearn.com among 5 Most Innovative Startups for the year, alongside four other startups: Printivo (an online printing company), ChopUP (a digital gaming company), PrepClass (a home tutor service company) and Discovery Science.

Here are some of the online courses available on our platform:

Human Resources Management Training Affiliate Marketing Training Basics of International Finance Operations and Supply Chain Management Training Basics of Accounting Project Management Training ITIL Foundation Basic Training Marketing Management Training BigData and Hadoop Training Capital Market Instructors Ecommerce Business Training for Startups & Entrepreneurs Advanced iOS for iPad Programming Finance for Managers Complete Training Email Marketing with Autoresponders Financial Management Training Node JS Training Fundamentals of Accounting Study Search Engine Optimization (SEO) Javascript Training VR Technology Training White HAT & Penetration Testing Training WordPress Development Training HTML5 Web Development Training WordPress Speed and Optimization Training How to Start a Startup Training PHP & MySQL Database training YouTube Marketing Training

And more. You can visit www.dovilearn.com for more info.