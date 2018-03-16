Fintech event series set for Kenya, SA

The Finnovation Africa event series is to launch in Kenya and South Africa this year after successful inaugural events in Uganda and Ethiopia in 2017.

The Finnovation Africa Series took place for the first time last year, bringing together more than 500 thought leaders, fintech pioneers, bankers, investors and policymakers from across the continent.

It has now been expanded to include Finnovation Africa: Kenya 2018, which will be held on May 31 in Nairobi, and Finnovation Africa: South Africa 2018, which will take place on June 6 in Johannesburg.

The two events will seek to harness the fintech revolution to boost strategic economic priorities such as financial inclusion and deepening, and how FinTech can make a positive and profitable difference in Africa.

They will also feature a number of startup-related sessions, such as The Wolves’ Den, Founder’s PainPoints, Collaborate2Accelerate, Inside the Investor’s Mind, and live-on-stage interviews with international fintech innovators.

“Fintech holds a particularly powerful promise for Africa especially as an enabler of key strategic priorities and the impact of new disruptive financial technologies is well placed to be genuinely socially useful, meaningfully improving how ordinary people engage with financial services and therefore deliver broader-based positive economic outcomes across the continent,” said David McLean, president of organisers Ethico Live.