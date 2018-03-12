GE graduates latest healthymagination cohort of African entrepreneurs

GE and Santa Clara University’s Miller Centre for Social Entrepreneurship will graduate 11 social entrepreneurs who completed training and mentorship aimed at accelerating maternal and child health outcomes in Africa.

This is the second cohort of the GE programme, with 11 startups having completed a course of training and mentorship designed to scale impact. It culminates in a showcase event where the finalists will present their respective enterprises to an audience of potential investors.

The cohort includes Kenyan medical centre management platform Afya Research Africa, Kenyan diagnostics platform Cedars Diagnostics, solar company Liberian Energy Network, Ethiopian training company Maternity Foundation, Nigerian hospital equipment provider MDaaS, Nigerian m-health startup MOBicure, Ugandan information portal Neopenda, Kenyan/Ghanaian donor blood alternative Sisu Global Health, and Ethiopian task-shifting device SubQ Assist.

Startups from Pakistan and India also took part in the programme.

“We are proud of the major strides that the first cohort of enterprises have made since they graduated, and are thrilled that a second stellar group of passionate entrepreneurs is now better equipped to expand their reach and save the lives of more mothers and children across the continent,” said Robert Wells, executive director for new growth markets and business innovations at GE.

“GE is committed to continue partnering with Social Entrepreneurs to support sustainable healthcare development especially through capacity building and skills transfer.”