Innovation policy hackathons to take place in Abuja, Lagos

Entrepreneurs, investors, students and public sector officials are meeting in Lagos and Abuja next week for Nigeria’s first public policy hackathon to brainstorm ways in which the regulatory environment for innovation and entrepreneurship can be improved across Nigeria.

Registration for the Lagos event on March 20 and the Abuja leg on March 22 are ongoing, with the aim being to boost Nigeria’s entrepreneurial environment by engaging innovators to support government in developing innovative public policies to accelerate domestic innovation, entrepreneurship and youth employment.

Participants will identify opportunities to improve the regulatory environment and relevant government interventions to create an enabling environment for business growth and technology development.

The findings collected from the workshops in Lagos and Abuja will be drafted into a white paper and shared with key officials and politicians.