Joburg’s 22 On Sloane launches Startup Huddle programme

The Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN)-run 22 On Sloane startup campus in Johannesburg has launched Startup Huddle, a programme designed to educate, engage and connect entrepreneurs globally.

Disrupt Africa reported late last year on the launch of the 22 On Sloane campus, a subsidiary of GEN, in Bryanston, aimed at empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs with its “360-degree turnkey solution”.

From March 8, 22 On Sloane will begin hosting weekly huddles, where entrepreneurs can gather to share experiences, reveal challenges and crowdsource solutions. Fledgling startups are also invited to present their business concepts to a diverse audience of their peers, as well as mentors, educators and advisers, for six minutes, followed by a 20-minute question-and-answer session with the audience.

“Our first huddle looks into the trends and opportunities of lifestyle innovation. As Africa emerges as the next big market, with a population of more than one billion, there is an abundance of exciting opportunities for lifestyle entrepreneurs,” said Alesimo Mwanga, research director at 22 On Sloane.

Entrepreneurs such as Enrico Ferigolli, co-founder of Bottles, and Loyiso Vatsha, co-founder of the Mapha Food Sharing app, will be sharing insights, trends and opportunities at the first session, alongside Andrew le Roux, chief business transformation officer at MMI Holdings, and Jeremy Bauman, a senior consultant of early stage financing at the World Bank.