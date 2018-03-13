Lagos Angel Network opens applications for DealDay

The Lagos Angel Network (LAN) has opened applications for its first DealDay event of 2018, which will offer startups that chance to pitch to angel investors for funding.

The DealDay events bring together LAN members, other angel investors and Lagos startup ecosystem players to listen to startups pitch.

Companies have so far raised over NGN200 million (US$555,000) via the events, with applications now open until March 24 for the next one on April 26.

LAN has this year increased the funding available to ventures through DealDay, and is looking for startups with funding requirements of between NGN25 million (US$69,000) and GNG50 million (US$138,000) that are in the post-revenue stage and have a full-time leadership team.

Shortlisted ventures will pitch to a closed group of angels and syndicates on April 26, with the subsequent process of due diligence, agreement and fund disbursement expected to be concluded by end of May.