Nairobi Garage launches on-demand co-working facility

Co-working space Nairobi Garage has launched its Club Space, a membership-only space featuring on-demand office facilities and a networking lounge to promote connections within the entrepreneurship ecosystem.

Nairobi Garage, which opened a new facility in Westlands in 2015, relocated its original Ngong Road space last year and has rolled out business services for startups, said the Club Space was an “all-new concept” in the Kenyan market, offering flexible, affordable workspace and networking opportunities for entrepreneurs, business owners, investors and stakeholders.

Members of the space can drop by at any time from Monday to Friday 9am-5pm to make use of the open work area with high speed internet at the Ngong Road premises of Nairobi Garage, with Membership including half-price access to professional meeting rooms, discounts on event space, and access to the central Nairobi Garage online network of over 500 members.

The networking lounge offers the opportunity to meet like-minded members from Kenya and across Africa, make all-important connections, and attend a variety of events and seminars.

“At Nairobi Garage we constantly endeavour to create the best possible environment for the continent’s innovators to thrive. We want to make it easy for our members to access the services and networks they need,” said director Hannah Clifford.

“The launch of the Club Space reflects our belief in the importance of connections – we understand success is built on a foundation of strong partnerships and collaboration, and we want to help make those connections happen.”

Membership of the Club Space is on an application-only basis, with 200 places available. Early confirmed members include investors, established entrepreneurs, and international media.

“The Club Space works for me because I have meetings all over town – it’s incredibly helpful to have an alternative place to work from for a couple of hours a day,” said Esther Ndeti, executive director at the East African Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (EAVCA).

“I can schedule meetings there easily too. I’m always bumping into interesting people in the Club Space, which is great to be able to grow my network and share insights from the PE/VC industry with a variety of ecosystem actors present at the space.”

The Club Space membership is priced at KES4,500 (US$45) per month.