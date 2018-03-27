Nairobi Tech Week to take place in April

Coding academy Moringa School will host the third edition of Nairobi Tech Week next month, aimed at bringing together all in the tech ecosystem in one space to foster conversations and learnings around various relevant technology-related topics.

The event, which is taking place under the theme “The Role of Technology in Problem Solving for Africa’s Future”, will take place on April 19-21 at Strathmore University.

In conjunction with title sponsor Microsoft, Nairobi Tech Week presents a three-day event featuring panel discussions, workshops and a hackathon.

For the first time, the event will also host an awards show, in a bid to recognise companies playing influential roles and driving impact within Silicon Savannah.

“Our aim is to launch a community-driven tech event focused on developers, thought leaders within the tech space as well as the best innovations in Sub-Saharan Africa,” said Sandra Mukidza, the main event organiser.

Various organisations will feature in the event, including iHub, Africa’s Talking, Swahili Box, AngelHack, M-Power, and CBO. Tickets can be obtained here and nominations for the awards made here.