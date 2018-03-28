Nigerian drone startup raises angel funding

Nigerian drone startup Arone has received NGN2 million (US$6,000) in angel funding to start hardware investment and prototyping of its business idea.

Arone plans to create a network of charging stations for drones in Nigeria in order to facilitate and increase the speed of deliveries in Nigeria.

It has secured funding from angel investors Chibuzo Ujam and Echukwudi Daniel to build its prototype drone.

Arone is the first startup to have received funding at the new Roar Nigeria business incubator in southeast Nigeria, which was launched in 2016 and now assists 12 startups.

“Arone has world class technical ideas and knowledge, and their drone idea is one of those golden nuggets you seldom see. So smart, still relatively simple to understand, and with a huge need in the market. I have no doubt that these guys will create groundbreaking things,” said Roar Nigeria external incubator manager Jonas Michanek.