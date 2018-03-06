Nigerian on-demand diagnostics platform launched

Nigerian startup PreDiagn has launched its on-demand platform that allows users to access diagnostics tests on-the-go from quality laboratories at affordable prices.

PreDiagn, which was founded in June 2016 and began beta testing in November of last year, gives users access to real-time diagnostic test information and services requisition.

The startup, which is one of 15 taking part in the Make-IT accelerator programme run by the Lagos-based Co-Creation Hub (CcHub), aims to make diagnostic testing services accessible at affordable rates based on the sharing economy model.

Founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Adekunle ‘Tosin Adeluwoye told Disrupt Africa PreDiagn had two distinct target markets.

“It includes both the sick patient undergoing medical care and requiring laboratory testing for diagnosis and treatment monitoring by their physicians, as well as apparently healthy individuals with an interest in their health and wellness,” he said.

“Within these two categories, our core focus is on the uninsured populace that covers diagnostic healthcare services out-of-pocket, and the under-insured not able to access certain types of diagnostic plans under their insurance plan.”

The self-funded startup has immediate plans to scale across all the major cities and states in Nigeria, and hopes to penetrate other African countries and emerging markets within the next few years.

Its revenue model is commission-based, which ranges between five and 15 per cent on subscribed diagnostic tests.

“Our platform affords users a discounted price for this tests, as we actually transfer some of the discount negotiated with partner laboratories to the users as an incentive to encourage predictive diagnostic testing for proactive healthcare,” Adeluwoye said.