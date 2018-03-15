Nigeria’s CcHub launches Giving4Good challenge

Nigeria’s Co-Creation Hub (CcHub) has launched the Giving4Good challenge, designed to explore ways in which technology can increase individual philanthropy towards NGOs and CSOs.

The Giving4Good challenge is centred around increasing the transparency of NGOs and CSOs, effectively communicating the emotional appeal of these organisations, and leveraging technology to increase the ease of making donations.

The top three ventures will receive combined funding of up to GBP35,000 (US$48,000) and support from the CcHub pre-incubation programme, which will be focused on product development, distribution and business modelling.

CcHub is looking for applications from startup teams and social innovators from across Nigeria with early-stage ideas that can be turned into scalable business solutions. Applications close on April 13.