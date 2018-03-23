Nigeria’s Passion Incubator launches corporate-startup collaboration platform

Nigeria’s Passion Incubator has partnered the Swedish Embassy to launch Collaborate, a platform that allows corporate organisations to present challenges and startups already building solutions along those lines to help solve them.

The first phase of the Collaborate project is designed to engage and advise Swedish corporates on their future strategies and how they can partner with startups to be more efficient in their operations and solve their biggest problems using technology.

Collaborate aims to offer solutions to corporates through startups who are building disruptive technologies and help startups gain exposure and win new deals.

“Corporate organisations face challenges that yearn for solutions and they typically solve these problems by engaging internal resources without necessarily solving these problems efficiently. On the other hand, startups develop real-time solutions that should naturally be targeted at corporates but do not have access to pitch to them,” said Olufunbi Falayi, a partner at Passion Incubator.

“Collaborate connects both parties effectively. Additionally, corporates and startups have different cultures; the former has resources but takes a longer time in decision making while the latter is agile and efficient, however, unstructured. Collaborate helps align both cultures for easy integration and collaboration. The goal is to make Collaborate the defacto platform for corporate and startup collaboration in Africa.”