SA entrepreneurs can win $8.5k with Startup School

The Startup School and Investec have created a 12-week online course for South African entrepreneurs, which offers training, mentorship and the chance to win ZAR100,000 (US$8,500) in funding.

The Startup School was founded by South African entrepreneurs, for entrepreneurs, and aims to encourage entrepreneurship in South Africa. The programme content is supported by a strong and experienced team of education, coaching and entrepreneurial specialists.

It offers participants to a portfolio of learning materials and activities, and gives them the chance to be mentored by South African business leaders. Upon completion of the programme participants will present their business plan and pitch to investors to win seed funding of ZAR100,000 (US$8,500).

The programme is made up of 12 modules, each structured to give the entrepreneur practical, real-world and relevant information to grow and succeed in business. The course will run through a period of 12 weeks, consisting of one topic per week. Each week will consist of approximately 10 to 15 hours of learning time.

Applications are open here until April 4.