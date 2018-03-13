SA, Tunisian startups chosen to join Endeavor network

South African startups i-Pay and Retail Engage, as well as Tunisian startup Expensya, are among the 14 companies from eight countries selected to join the global Endeavor network at the recent 77th International Selection Panel (ISP) in Dubai.

Endeavor works to catalyse long-term economic growth by selecting, mentoring, and accelerating the best high-impact entrepreneurs worldwide. Startups gain access to comprehensive customised services, including introductions to mentors and volunteers from Fortune 500 consulting firms who will help them address key needs.

The 22 entrepreneurs chosen in this latest batch, which includes Thomas Pays, Mitchan Adams and Lyle Eckstein from i-Pay, Andrew Weinberg from Retail Engage, and Karim Jouini from Expensya, takes the number of entrepreneurs Endeavor now supports to 1,621, leading 1,014 companies in 30 markets.

i-Pay is a fintech startup that allows consumers, businesses and government to make fast, secure and data-rich payments, and recently secured funding from Kalon Venture Partners, while Retail Engage offers brands customised in-store promotion campaigns and targeted customer data.

Expensya, which secured a US$1.1 million funding round last year, is a mobile-oriented expense management solution based on next generation character recognition technology and machine learning.

The startups, alongside counterparts from countries including Argentina, Ecuador, Indonesia and Spain, were chosen to join Endeavor’s network by a panel that included top business leaders and investors from around the world, drawn from Endeavor’s extensive network of board members, mentors, and supporters.

The ISP is the culmination of a rigorous multi-step selection process to identify innovative and driven entrepreneurs who are committed to advancing an ecosystem of entrepreneurship.

“The Dubai selection panel provided a fantastic opportunity to bring the Endeavor network and entrepreneurs together in one of the fastest growing cities and entrepreneurship ecosystems in the world,” said Endeavor co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Linda Rottenberg.

“This ISP truly convened some of the most promising talent in the region, and beyond. We’re excited to welcome new Endeavor Entrepreneurs from MENA, Africa, Europe, Asia and Latin America.”