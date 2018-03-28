SA’s Cape acquired by Hewlett Packard

South African WiFi monitoring startup Cape has been acquired by Silicon Valley-based Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and will continue to operate under the company’s Aruba brand.

Launched in 2014 as Asimmetric, and rebranded as Cape Networks in 2016, the Cape Sensor monitors WiFi network and application performance 24/7 by behaving like a real user and reporting issues in real-time before users complain. Network providers can access information via an easy-to-use cloud-based Dashboard.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced the acquisition yesterday, saying Cape will become a part of Aruba – a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company – and will enhance Aruba’s NetInsight service.

The merged companies will together deliver comprehensive artificial intelligence (AI)-powered analytics and assurance so that customers can quickly adapt to changes in the user, device, application, and network environments, Hewlett Packard said.

“Since founding Cape Networks in 2014, we’ve had tremendous success with enterprise customers around the world with our sensor-based service assurance solution,” said David Wilson, founder of Cape Networks.

“Our solution directly complements the industry-leading Aruba NetInsight solution and will help extend Aruba’s leadership and contribute to Aruba’s continued growth.”

As the prevalence of mobile, internet of things (IoT), and cloud continue to add pressure and complexity for IT organisations, solutions ensuring the quality of service and experiences – such as Cape – are increasingly critical, said Partha Narasimhan, chief technology officer (CTO) for Aruba.

“Cape Networks strengthens and further differentiates the Aruba Mobile First Architecture with a simple and intuitive, yet powerful, approach to optimising the end-user experience,” said Narasimhan.

“With Cape Networks, IT can easily deploy and use a network of sensors to proactively optimise and remotely troubleshoot end user experiences for on-premises and cloud applications such as SAP, Salesforce.com, Microsoft Office and Wi-Fi captive portals.”