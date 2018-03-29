SA’s hearX to launch hearing screening app in US

South African startup hearX Group has partnered the American Academy of Audiology to launch the first comprehensive hearing screening app in the United States (US).

The mobile application, hearAmerica, will be available on most smartphones, and will be revealed and showcased at the Academy’s annual conference on April 18-21 in Nashville, Tennessee.

A collaboration between The American Academy of Audiology and hearXGroup, the free app will allow users to test their hearing through screening and receive an accurate detection of hearing loss.

In addition, it offers personalised hearing tracking, and has an in-app patient-centred decision support tool. It will also link to the closest audiologist if a hearing problem is detected.

“Many people don’t realise that they’re suffering with hearing loss, and others cannot take time from their busy schedules to find an audiologist,” said Jackie Clark, president of the American Academy of Audiology.

“In some cases, the cause is temporary or a symptom of another illness or disease. The soon-to-be-released technology, hearAmerica, will make hearing screens and the ease of connecting to licensed audiologists readily available to everyone.”