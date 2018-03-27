SA’s RecoMed partners Discovery for online booking

South African e-health startup RecoMed, which has developed on online booking system that changes how patients, medical professionals and medical aids engage, has partnered insurance company Discovery to handle bookings for the company’s staff.

RecoMed allows patients to book appointments with healthcare practitioners using their smartphones or computer and rate them, while medical aid administrators use the system to book life insurance assessments, staff wellness appointments and a host of other services.

The startup, which secured a funding round late last year and already works with the likes of Clicks and Medicross, has now partnered Discovery for the rollout of its in-house Wellness Clinics programme.

“So far, we’re handling 1,500 bookings a month for Discovery, using nine practitioners at five different clinics. There are around 10,000 staff members using this platform now, and it has gone without a hitch, which makes me very proud of what we have created,” said RecoMed founder Sheraan Amod.

Discovery project manager Ishmael Maswanganyi said there had been a drastic reduction of telephonic bookings since the programme’s inception.

“The receptionist makes fewer than 10 telephonic bookings per month since implementing RecoMed,” he said of the platform, which is currently being used by staff in Port Elizabeth, Durban, Cape Town, Pretoria and Johannesburg. “It’s user-friendly and easy to navigate, as well as stable.”