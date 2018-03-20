Seed Academy launches 4th SA entrepreneurship survey

Seed Academy has launched the fourth edition of its Real State of Entrepreneurship Survey in South Africa, expanding the scope and focus from startups to all entrepreneurs, irrespective of business size, age or revenue.

The survey, which can be completed here, aims to obtain a “true reflection” of the state of entrepreneurship in South Africa, directly from entrepreneurs.

The scope has also increased to look into entrepreneurs’ participation in ESD programmes and their effectiveness, with the goal of the initiative being to create a basis for real dialogue in the ecosystem to ensure that entrepreneurs get the support they need to grow their businesses.

“For the past three years Seed Academy has conducted the largest entrepreneur survey in South Africa. The aim of this survey is to get a true sense of the state of entrepreneurship directly from entrepreneurs,” Seed Academy said.

“As we launch the fourth edition of the Real State of Entrepreneurship survey, it is our vision that this survey serves as an impetus for change in the ecosystem and forms the basis for real dialogue between the private and public sector and government to give you, the entrepreneur, the support you really need to build, grow and scale successful, sustainable businesses.”