Tanzania, Uganda startups can apply for SEED Low Carbon Awards

Startups from Tanzania and Uganda, as well as Colombia, India and Thailand, have been invited to apply for the 2018 SEED Low Carbon Awards, which offers winners business planning assistance, access to networks and US$5,000 in funding.

SEED is a global partnership for action on sustainable development and the green economy that was founded by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Applications for the awards are open until April 3, with SEED looking for enterprises that demonstrate innovation and deliver economic, social and environmental benefits.

Selected startups will gain access to a tailored one-on-one advisory service that offers assistance with business and financial plans, including a three-day Business Planning Workshop and three months of support from a local expert advisor.

SEED will help facilitate connections with valuable contacts to support organisations, such as with funders, policy-makers, and other enterprises such as SEED Alumni, and SEED Partners and Associates, while it will also make a contribution of US$5,000.