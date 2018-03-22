Thought for Food Challenge seeks food and agri innovators

Sign-ups are open to the global Thought for Food Challenge 2018, offering young innovators with ideas to radically disrupt the food and agriculture industry the chance to win up to US$10,000 in funding.

The Thought for Food (TFF) Challenge aims to empower the next generation of innovators developing insights and solutions to feed the growing world population. The Challenge seeks to answer the question: “how are we going to feed 9+ billion people by 2050?”

The Challenge is open to 18 to 35 year olds around the world, and applicants must join a team a team of three to five people either before or after signing up.

Teams will have access to the TFF Design Thinking Lab online platform, where they will take part in training programmes and receive expert mentoring to design, iterate, and prototype their solutions.

The process culminates in a pitch day on May 4, at which the top 10 teams will be selected to join the 10 week TFF Bootcamp; as well as winning a trip to the TFF Global Summit to be held in Brazil in late 2018.

At the Bootcamp, teams will each launch their own social enterprise, with support from experienced entrepreneurs and mentors.

The 10 teams will compete at a live pitch event at the TFF Global Summit, where one grand prize winner will receive US$10,000 funding, and a runner up team will receive US$5,000.

A further US$5,000 prize will be awarded to the most promising startup, and US$2,500 to the solution with the biggest direct impact on farmers.

Sign-ups are open here, with solutions to be submitted by until May 4.