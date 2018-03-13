Urbantech hub KMT House launched in Egypt

Urbantech hub KMT House has opened its doors in Cairo’s Maadi district, through the collaboration between Drosos Foundation, District Spaces, and Progrss.

Disrupt Africa reported in October last year on the imminent launch of KMT House, aimed at encouraging innovation in the country’s nascent urbantech sector.

KMT House is a hub for innovators who experiment with everything from technology and mapping to urban data and culture. It aims to inspire a new generation of city makers to make more liveable, smarter cities.

“KMT House aims to be an inclusive space where urban players from across Egypt and Africa can collaborate and innovate. Beyond being a coworking space, our vision for KMT House is to truly be an innovation hub that welcomes people from different fields to work together to make our cities better,” said Mohamed Helmy, founder of KMT House.

“Drosos Foundation aims to help people live a life of dignity. I believe that young people hold the skies of the future and that, through supporting a creative hub such as KMT House, ideas can be realized into solutions for sustainable development and for making cities more functional and productive,” said Wessam El Beih, country director for Egypt at Drosos Foundation.