$3k up for grabs for Nigerian fintech startups

Applications have opened for the annual mCash Prize for Innovation in Fintech, instituted by the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS) to encourage a creative approach to advancing payment solutions.

The mCash Prize will provide NGN1 million (US$3,000) to each of three winners, and aims to develop an ecosystem of local innovators, software developers and students to foster continued innovation to shape financial futures.

It is open to a wide spectrum of financial inclusion startups demonstrating innovation and potential for impact, financial sustainability, and scalability for the unbanked market in Nigeria.

If selected as winners, ventures must have a founder or co-founder committed to attend an incubation and entrepreneurship development programme in the last quarter of 2018.

Interested startups should register here.