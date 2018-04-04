4 African startups make Seedstars final

Four African startups have been selected amongst the 12 that will pitch for the chance to secure a share of US$1 million in funding at the Seedstars World global final today in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The global final of early-stage pitching competition Seedstars World is taking place today, with 21 African startups among the finalists.

The 65 finalists convening in Switzerland this week were selected as a result of 85 regional heats held around the world, including in Mozambique, Tunisia, Tanzania, South Africa, Uganda, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Senegal, Cameroon, Rwanda, Angola, Morocco, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Kenya, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Those 65 have been trimmed down to 12 after a day of pitches and investor discussions yesterday, with four African startups among those that will pitch head-to-head this afternoon for a share of US$1 million in equity funding as well as other prizes.

They are Ghanaian online sales platform for smallholder farmers AgroCenta, Nigerian medication selling and purchasing platform Medsaf, Cameroonian health information platform Gifted Mom, and South African medical content aggregation service EMGuidance.

The rest of the finalists are UAE-based robotics kit Junkbot, Indonesian e-commerce platform for fresh produce SayurBox, Myanmar-based trucking marketplace Kargo, Ukrainian SaaS platform EVE.calls, Brazilian fintech startup Celcoin, Mexican payments platform Payit, Chilean P2P lending startup RedCapital, and Bangladeshi cloud-based preventative healthcare platform CMED.