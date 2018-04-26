Africa’s Talking raises $8.6m Series A

Kenyan mobile solutions startup Africa’s Talking has raised a US$8.6 million Series A round, to enable its expansion across the continent.

The round was led by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), alongside Orange Digital Ventures and Social Capital, and other global venture capital funds.

Africa’s Talking operates a cloud-based communication platform-as-a-service which virtualises telco infrastructure across the continent. The platform provides unified access via its API to over 20,000 software developers in Africa.

“Africa’s Talking enables developers in Africa transform their community through technology and leveraging on IFC’s breadth of experience in Africa, we will work together to catalyse our expansion and build innovative products. Together, we believe that we can build the foundation and environment that developers need to build successful African businesses,” said Samuel Gikandi, chief executive officer (CEO) and co-founder of Africa’s Talking.

Headquartered in Kenya, Africa’s Talking recently expanded to Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania, Malawi, and Nigeria.

On the back of the new funding, the company aims to expand its footprint across the continent; and hopes to create a pan-African platform that enables developers across the continent to create, grow, and sustain strong businesses using their communication solutions.

“IFC’s investment will help Africa’s Talking expand its integrated solution to new markets across Africa, filling a crucial gap and helping fuel the digital economy across the continent,” said Nikunj Jinsi, IFC global head for venture capital.

As part of the deal, Wale Ayeni, who leads IFC’s venture capital activities in Africa will join the Africa’s Talking board.