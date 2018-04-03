Applications now open for DEMO Africa

The application window for startups to launch at the 2018 edition of DEMO Africa in Morocco is now open, with the event giving entrepreneurs the chance to meet potential investors and buyers in addition to providing mentorship and tools worth more than US$25,000.

Disrupt Africa reported last month this year’s DEMO Africa would take place in Morocco for the first time after previous editions in Nairobi, Lagos and Johannesburg.

The DEMO Africa programme includes an eight-week mentorship programme and access to tools and services from Amazon Web Services and Microsoft.

“These tools are meant to provide a soft landing for entrepreneurs building solutions using industry grade infrastructure,” said Stephen Ozoigbo, managing partner of the Lions@frica initiative.

Selected finalists will also get the chance to join global stakeholders for the Lions@frica Innovation Tour in Silicon Valley, and continue their journey to globalising their solutions while gaining cutting edge tools and resources to expand their networks.

The selection process will involve DEMO Africa city tours across the continent to identify high potential startups.

“This is a very competitive process and companies will be required to go through a series of competitions to represent their countries and region,” said event director Mbugua Njihia.

The deadline for applications is June 30, after which a continental panel of judges will adjudicate the applications, with the finalists announced at the end of July.