Applications open for Ashoka Social Investment Accelerator

Social enterprises in North, East or Southern Africa looking to raise investment for the first time have been invited to apply for the six-month Ashoka Social Investment Accelerator.

Non-profit organisation Ashoka has worked in the field of social entrepreneurship for over 35 years, finding, selecting and supporting leading social entrepreneurs and building a network of over 3,000 Ashoka Fellows across 85 countries.

The aim of its Africa accelerator is to help social entrepreneurs refine their business model and become investment ready, while also supporting them to find the right hybrid corporate structure to access both investment and philanthropy efficiently.

The Social Investment Accelerator consists of eight modules, starting with a two-day workshop where the first four modules will take place. The other four modules will run as an online mentoring programme.

The outcome at the end of the programme is to produce a pitch deck, that startups will be able to share with potential investors at a public pitch event.

Applications are open here until April 16.