Applications open for AWIEF Awards

This year’s Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) will again feature the AWIEF Awards and Gala Dinner, celebrating female trendsetters in entrepreneurship and innovation across Africa.

The annual event – which takes place on November 9 in Cape Town – aims to accelerate the economic empowerment and advancement of African women and girls.

It will brings together emerging and leading women in business, government, international organisations, NGOs, technology and innovation in a series of keynotes, panel discussions and workshops.

The awards will salute the economic achievements of African women business owners and entrepreneurs, with prizes to be awarded in eight categories: the Young Entrepreneur Award, the Tech Entrepreneur Award, the Social Entrepreneur Award, the Global Brand Award, the Agri Entrepreneur Award, the Empowerment Award, the Creative Industry Award, and the Lifetime Achievement Award.