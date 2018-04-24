Business Angel Academy launched in Lagos, Nairobi

VC4A has launched its Business Angel Academy, focused on growing the pool of mentors and investors that support promising entrepreneurs across the continent, initially in Lagos and Nairobi.

Applications are currently being accepted to join the VC4A Business Angel Academy, which is focused on giving individuals the tools they need to think like an investor and maximise their impact as a mentor.

It allow people to join an elite class of dedicated business angels, offering them access to the VC4A Mentorship Marketplace and the chance to mentor a promising African startup.

Participants will also take part in two mentor capital bootcamps in Nairobi or Lagos, and have access to six masterclasses.

“Through mentoring, business angels offer more than just money. Mentor-driven capital is creating value for startups by sharing the knowledge, experience and network you’ve build up during the course of your career, while maximising the return on investment,” VC4A said.

“This is a unique opportunity to join a pioneering community of Business Angels coming up across the African continent.”

More information is available here for Nairobi and here for Lagos.