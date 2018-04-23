Cape Town’s CoworKite expands “worktation” concept to Mauritius

The Cape Town-based CoworKite, which organises community-driven co-working and co-living retreats, has expanded its concept to Mauritius, offering location-independent professionals the chance to work from the beach for certain periods of time.

Disrupt Africa reported in 2016 on the launch of CoworKite in Blouberg near Cape Town, offering workspace, internet and access to investors and mentors to startups.

In September of last year, it began offering nomadic entrepreneurs and startups access to community-driven “workations” of between one week and three months.

CoworKite has now expanded this concept, with its Mauritius workation having a window period from June 30 to September 1. Villas, apartments and the co-working office are in the beachside community of Tamarin-Black River, on the west coast of Mauritius.

Apart from its usual community and business events, in Mauritius CoworKite will have special workshops for location-independent entrepreneurs and digital nomads who want to reduce taxation over their global earnings.

In addition to a community manager, each workation features a local host, who is both an entrepreneur and a kitesurfer. This host will ensure there are opportunities to experience local culture and cuisine, as well as the best kitesurfing spots, and meet entrepreneurs from the local tech scene.

“CoworKite is about experience and an inspirational community of remote workers who share the passion for beach lifestyle, watersports and outdoor activities,” said founder Matija Rukavina.

“While on our Cape Town programme most of the participants were from Europe, in Mauritius we expect more South Africans. Needless to say, Mauritius is one of the best places for location independent professionals to live and work remotely during winter in South Africa.”