Disrupt Africa Live Pitch Competition judges announced

Disrupt Africa has announced the four judges set to evaluate startups competing at the inaugural Disrupt Africa Live Pitch Competition, to be held in Nairobi in May.

Applications are currently open to the inaugural Disrupt Africa Live Pitch Competition, with up to 10 tech startups to be selected to pitch their innovative solutions live on stage, to an expert jury and audience of potential investors and corporate partners.

The judging panel has been announced today, and will be formed of Stephen Gugu, manager of the Viktoria Business Angels Network (VBAN); Aaron Fu, managing director of MEST; Hannah Clifford, director of Nairobi Garage; and Gabriella Mulligan, co-founder of Disrupt Africa.

The winning startup will earn an expenses-paid trip to Cape Town to pitch their startup at AfricaCom, Africa’s premier tech conference, in November 2018; a one-on-one investor meeting with Gugu; a marketing package worth US$500 from Disrupt Africa; and six months free membership of the Nairobi Garage Club Space on Ngong Road.

“I’m thrilled to be joined by such ecosystem stars on the judging panel for the first ever Disrupt Africa Live Pitch Competition. Now let’s see East Africa’s top startups show us what they’ve got!” says Mulligan.

“I’m very excited to be part of the Disrupt Africa Live Pitch Competition, and am looking forward to not only judging, but also meeting some startups we can look at investing in as VBAN,” says Gugu.

The competition, the first of its kind to be launched by Disrupt Africa, will be co-located with AHUB East, taking place at the East Africa Com event on Wednesday, May 16 at the Radisson Blu in Nairobi’s Upper Hill.

Applications to the competition are open here, and close on Monday, April 30.