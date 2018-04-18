Disrupt Africa to host live pitching competition in Nairobi

Disrupt Africa will host its first live startup pitching competition at the AHUB East event in Nairobi next month, with the best startup winning a trip to pitch at AfricaCom in Cape Town in November, alongside other prizes.

The Disrupt Africa Live Pitch Competition will be co-located with the inaugural AHUB East, which is taking place at the East Africa Com event on Wednesday, May 16 at the Radisson Blu in Nairobi’s Upper Hill.

The competition, the first of its kind to be launched by Disrupt Africa, will see up to 10 tech startups selected to pitch their innovative solutions live on stage in front of an esteemed jury and audience of potential investors and corporate partners.

The winning startup will earn an all-expenses-paid trip to Cape Town to pitch their startup at AfricaCom, Africa’s premier tech conference, in November 2018.

Other prizes include a marketing package worth US$500 from Disrupt Africa, the continent’s leading startup news outlet, and six months free membership of the Nairobi Garage Club Space on Ngong Road.

“For more than three years now, Disrupt Africa has been the vital link between innovative African tech startups and investors, partners and other opportunities to grow their businesses. It only seems right that we expand our mission into the physical arena, and we are delighted to hold our first live pitching competition at AHUB East in Nairobi in May,” said Disrupt Africa co-founder Tom Jackson.

“We’re very excited to offer a new platform for Africa’s startup community to show off its innovative flair. We look forward to selecting the cream of East Africa’s startup crop to join us for our inaugural Live Pitch Competition – we’re sure it will be an inspiring show, and we hope it unlocks great new opportunities for all involved,” said Gabriella Mulligan, co-founder of Disrupt Africa.

“As the city’s leading entrepreneurship hub, Nairobi Garage is very proud to support the East African leg of the Disrupt Africa Live Pitch Competition. The day promises to be an exceptional chance to see Nairobi’s top tech talent take to the stage, and we look forward to welcoming the winners at our newly opened Club Space,” said Hannah Clifford, director of Nairobi Garage.

The Disrupt Africa Live Pitch Competition is seeking applications from African startups less than five years old, with original solutions able to disrupt the social or economic status quo. Applicants should have proven traction and be looking for funding in order to take their business to the next level.

Interested parties can submit their applications here until April 30, 11.59pm EAT, with all entries to be reviewed by the Disrupt Africa team. Selected startups will be notified within the first week of May, and must be available to attend the event on May 16. Unsuccessful applicants can still attend AHUB East at East Africa Com for free.