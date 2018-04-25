Ethiopia’s 1st freelancing platform launches

Freelancing platform The Freelancers has launched in Ethiopia, claiming to be the first marketplace for computer-based project outsourcing in the country.

Launched in January this year, The Freelancers seeks to improve access to digital jobs by providing a consistent and sustainable pipeline of projects for freelancers. The startup offers project-based recruitment covering 103 digital skills.

Freelancers create a profile, and can either actively bid on projects posted by employers, or simply list and sell their services.

“The Freelancers was borne out of the perceived need for empowering young adults and driving efficiency among SMEs. Despite the growth of the technological ecosystem in Ethiopia, people were still unaware of where and how to find skilled individuals. We provide collaboration, connection and entrepreneurship without bureaucracy,” says Michael Adane, co-founder, chief executive officer (CEO) and chief technology officer (CTO) of The Freelancers.

“The Freelancers speaks to the future of the human resource recruitment sector, which we believe lies in outsourcing and freelance work, particularly in Africa.”

Not only does Adane claim the platform is the first freelancing platform in Ethiopia, he also says it is the cheapest such platform in Africa. The startup does not charge employers for listing on the platform, and takes a 10 per cent commission from freelancers on each job secured.

The platform holds all payments in escrow during the project, and releases the funds only on satisfactory completion.

Since launching three months ago, the platform has seen 20 companies and 270 freelancers register.

“We wish to become the leading online freelancing market platform globally. Despite having various knowledgeable and skilled manpower, Africa remains a continent where over 50 per cent unemployment runs at the grassroots level. We want to serve as a conduit to create an opportunity for untapped ever-flowing resource to be utilised by the global community and contribute to lowering the rate of unemployment and create a better Africa,” Adane says.