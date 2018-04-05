Disrupt Africa
Flat6Labs Cairo accepting applications for 11th cycle

The Cairo-based Flat6Labs is now accepting applications for the 11th cycle of its four-month accelerator programme, which offers selected startups access to training, mentorship and EGP300,000 (US$17,000) in seed funding.

Flat6Labs, which has headquarters in Cairo, Jeddah and Abu Dhabi, is a regional startup accelerator programme that has invested in more than 50 companies to date.

The 11th edition of its Cairo-based programme will offer startups EGP300,000 (US$17,000) in seed funding, while startups that meet predefined criteria by a designated committee are also eligible to receive grant funding of up to US$25,000 each.

Selected companies will receive coaching, training and mentorship, with the programme concluding with a demo day. Previous cohorts have included the likes of Instabug, MoneyFellows and Coterique.

Last July, Flat6Labs announced the first close of its EGP100 million (US$5.6 million) fund with commitments of EGP20 million (US$1.12 million) from Egypt Ventures and the Egyptian-American Enterprise Fund (EAEF).

