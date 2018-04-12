Ghana’s AgroCenta crowned Seedstars Global Winner

Ghanaian agri-tech startup AgroCenta has been crowned Global Winner of Seedstars World, receiving US$500,000 in equity funding.

The global final of early-stage pitching competition Seedstars World took place today (April 12), with 21 African startups among the 65 finalists competing in Switzerland.

A shortlist of 12 startups went head-to-head in the live final pitching show-down; with four African startups chosen to take to the stage.

Ghana’s online sales platform for smallholder farmers AgroCenta was named overall global winner of the contest, taking home US$500,000 investment from Seedstars World.

A number of other prizes were also awarded. United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based robotics kit producer Junkbot was crowned winner of the Public Vote; while Kenya’s Solar Freeze took home US$50,000 from the ENEL Group, for its solar-powered cold storage units for smallholder farmers and traders in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The Merck healthcare prize went to South African medical content aggregation service EMGuidance; which gained admission to Merck’s e-health accelerator and US$50,000 funding.

The US$50,000 fintech prize awarded by BBVA went to Singapore-based startup FinChat.