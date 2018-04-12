Disrupt Africa

Ghana’s AgroCenta crowned Seedstars Global Winner

0
By on  East Africa, Events, North Africa, Southern Africa, West Africa

Ghanaian agri-tech startup AgroCenta has been crowned Global Winner of Seedstars World, receiving US$500,000 in equity funding.

The global final of early-stage pitching competition Seedstars World took place today (April 12), with 21 African startups among the 65 finalists competing in Switzerland.

A shortlist of 12 startups went head-to-head in the live final pitching show-down; with four African startups chosen to take to the stage.

Ghana’s online sales platform for smallholder farmers AgroCenta was named overall global winner of the contest, taking home US$500,000 investment from Seedstars World.

A number of other prizes were also awarded.   United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based robotics kit producer Junkbot was crowned winner of the Public Vote; while Kenya’s Solar Freeze took home US$50,000 from the ENEL Group, for its solar-powered cold storage units for smallholder farmers and traders in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The Merck healthcare prize went to South African medical content aggregation service EMGuidance; which gained admission to Merck’s e-health accelerator and US$50,000 funding.

The US$50,000 fintech prize awarded by BBVA went to Singapore-based startup FinChat.

Share this Story

About Author

Inspired and excited by the African tech entrepreneurial scene, Gabriella spends her time travelling around the continent to report on the most innovative tech startups, the most active investors, and the latest trends emerging in the ecosystem.

Leave A Reply