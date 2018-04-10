Ghana’s Kudobuzz makes second acquisition of year

Ghanaian startup Kudobuzz has made its second acquisition of the year, purchasing RetailTower, an e-commerce product that allows merchants to list their products across multiple shopping engines.

Kudobuzz provides a reviewing and marketing solution for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), helping businesses to generate verifiable reviews, drive traffic and increase sales.

Disrupt Africa reported in January it had acquired fellow Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology (MEST) startup AdGeek, with AdGeek to be merged into Kudobuzz operations along with the founding team.

It has now added to RetailTower to its product portfolio, with the startup’s core team also joining Kudobuzz.

“The founders of RetailTower set out on a mission to help merchants increase sales by making it simple for them to sell across multiple shopping engines,” Kudobuzz said in a blog post.

“RetailTower currently allow merchants to sync products to over 30 shopping engines with a custom feed provision made available for those whose shopping engines are not natively supported. Kudobuzz’s mandate of helping merchants make more money resonates with this mission of RetailTower hence our decision to supercharge it by bringing them into the family.”

RetailTower will remain a standalone product in addition to Kudobuzz’s two other products: Social Reviews for building customer trust and SEO Doctor for driving increase in organic traffic. There will be no disruption of service and RetailTower customers do not need to make any changes to continue using the product.

“Over the next few weeks, we’ll work on making all RetailTower users comfortable in their new home. We will be in touch with users to identify which features they use more and which new features they will like to see in RetailTower,” Kudobuzz said.

RetailTower will now be known as Kudobuzz RetailTower.

Kudobuzz said it is still focused on its mandate of helping merchants make more money. and is strategically expanding its portfolio of apps to achieve this.