How to apply for Pitch AgriHack 2018

African agri-tech startups have been invited to apply for the latest edition of Pitch AgriHack, offering them the chance to win up to EUR15,000 (US$18,000) in prize money.

The Technical Centre for Agricultural and Rural Cooperation (CTA) is launching Pitch AgriHack 2018, with the theme of this year’s edition being “Women entrepreneurs innovate for agricultural transformation in Africa, the Caribbean, and the Pacific”.

The competition, with the support of the African Development Bank (AfDB), in collaboration with the African Green Revolution Forum (AGRA), Women in Tech Africa, Nigeria’s Wennovation Hub and Suguba Africa, is open to both male and female founders of agri-tech startups.

Half the finalists will be women founders or co-founders, with the final to be held during the 2018 edition of the African Green Revolution Forum, organised by AGRA and other partners, in Rwanda in September.

Pitch AgriHack will provide a business training bootcamp to selected startups, conduct a pitching competition, and offer grants and facilitate access to investments, capacity building and promotional opportunities.

Participating startups have the chance to win up to EUR15,000 from CTA and AfDB, with up to nine prizes to be awarded. Applications close on May 21.