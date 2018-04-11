How to apply for the Southern Africa Startup Awards

Applications have opened for the Southern Africa Startup Awards, which aim to give global exposure to some of the most exciting local innovations.

The Southern Africa Startup Awards are operating alongside the Global Startup Awards, which launched in 2012 and operates in 45 countries.

The aim is to locate, connect and offer support to the important players in the startup ecosystem, and celebrate important players.

Nominations are currently open for all 15 SADC trade organisation countries, namely Seychelles, Mozambique, South Africa, Swaziland, Namibia, Zambia, Tanzania, Lesotho, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Madagascar, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mauritius, Malawi and Angola.

Judges will include Silicon Valley investors, as well as startup ecosystem players from around and away from the region.