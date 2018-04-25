Investors, innovators to connect at Africa Tech Summit London

Leading tech investors such as TPG Africa, AHL Venture Partners, EchoVC, Draper Dark Flow, Ventures Platform, UpRise Africa and Cairo Angels are among the speakers at the third Africa Tech Summit London on May 16.

The annual Africa Tech Summit London aims to drive investment and business between Africa and Europe, connecting 250 delegates including corporates, innovative ventures, media and diaspora.

The agenda will feature a keynote from MTN Group’s chief digital officer Herman Singh on Africa’s unique digital frontier, while other industry experts will share insights from across the continent on investment; media, music and entertainment; mobility; building and scaling ventures; blockchain; women in tech and fintech.

“Building on Africa Tech Summit Kigali earlier this year, the London summit continues to create a bridge between the African tech industry, global investors, media and corporates. The event also provides a platform for African ventures looking to expand outside of Africa into other international markets,” said Andrew Fassnidge, founder of Africa Tech Summit London.

The summit is supported by Ecobank and Yego Moto, and will feature over 25 speakers from companies including YouTube, MTN, Iroko, iHub, BitMari, Hive Colab, Kato Global and aKoma.